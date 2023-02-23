Gene Simmons’ daughter, Sophie, weds in mom Shannon Tweed’s backyard

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation

KISS’ Gene Simmons has welcomed a new member into his family. People reports that the rocker’s daughter Sophie, with wife Shannon Tweed-Simmons, wed fiancé James Henderson Wednesday at Shannon’s home in Los Angeles.

The mag reports that the couple first tied the knot Friday at a courthouse in Los Angeles, before celebrating with 30 guests at a bash in the backyard of Shannon’s “she-shed.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of our daughter,” Gene and Shannon tell the mag. “James is a solid young man, and Sophie can do anything she puts her mind to,” adding, “We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. If they are even half as happy as we are, they will last long.”

Sophie chose a blush Lahav dress for her big day, while her groom wore a Tom Ford suit.

As for the location of the wedding, Sophie shares, “The view truly can’t be beat and I love that it is intimate and family oriented,” adding, “James and I never wanted a big wedding so this is the perfect space for us.”

And the couple plan to continue the party: Another speakeasy-style bash with 250 guests is happening Thursday in Los Angeles, and on Friday, they are hosting a brunch for out-of-town guests who flew in for the affair.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.