Gene Simmons offering fans a chance to record a song with him at Abbey Road Studios

Gene Simmons is offering KISS fans a truly unique experience. The rocker is giving fans the chance to record a song with him at Abbey Road Studios, but it doesn’t come cheap.

For a little under $6,000, a KISS fan and a guest will get to spend July 10 with the bassist at the legendary London studio where the Beatles recorded their albums. There, they’ll record a KISS song with Simmons and his band.

In addition, Simmons will share his favorite KISS stories, and the lucky purchaser will be able to take home some items from Simmons’ personal KISS collection. Simmons will also take a photo with them and sign two of their personal items.

If you’re hesitant to shell out the money because of your lack of musical experience, Simmons assures fans none is necessary. The package description notes, “The day is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home having a copy of you and Gene Simmons on a recorded KISS song!!”

More info can be found at genesimmonsabbeyroadstudios.com.

