Generous ways: U2 donates $1.5 million to Ireland's live music industry

U2 is known for supporting a variety of charitable efforts around the world, and now the Irish rockers have made a significant donation to help the live music industry in their homeland, which is suffering greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billboard.com reports that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just given $1.5 million to aid the live-music biz in Ireland. This follows a 10 million euro — about $11.8 million — donation that the band gave toward COVID-19 relief efforts in Ireland back in April.

Included in the $1.5 million sum is a 200,000 euro — about $237,000 — donation to the cause U2 made as part of the Songs from an Empty Room concert special that aired this past week on Irish TV. That event included the recently reported shot-at-home video performance of Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven” by Bono and The Edge that they dedicated to members of their Irish road crew.

