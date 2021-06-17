Genesis adds first-ever show in Raleigh, NC, to North American leg of The Last Domino? tour

Credit: Will Ireland

Genesis has just announced plans to play its first-ever concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of the upcoming North American leg of the band’s The Last Domino? tour. The show is scheduled to take place on November 19 at the PNC Arena.

Tickets for the Raleigh performance go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET, while presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info about tickets and VIP packages, as well as to check out a full list of dates, visit Genesis-Music.com.

Genesis also recently added a second concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, on November 26. Tickets for that gig are available now. The band now has 21 confirmed dates for its North American tour, which kicks off with a November 15-16 stand at Chicago’s United Center and is mapped out through a December 15-16 engagement at Boston’s TD Garden.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will launch their Last Domino? tour with an Ireland and U.K. leg that begins with a September 15-16 stand in Dublin and winds down with a three-date London engagement, on October 11-13.

