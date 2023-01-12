Genesis announces new ‘BBC Broadcasts’ box set

Atlantic Catalog Group

Genesis is set to drop the new collection BBC Broadcasts on March 3, which will feature Genesis performances recorded by the BBC between 1970 and 1998.

The set, curated by founding member Tony Banks, will be released as a 53-track, five-CD set, as well as a 24-track, three-LP set, with many of the songs being released on vinyl for the first time. Only a handful of the songs have previously gotten an official release.

BBC Broadcasts will include music from Genesis’ three lead vocalists — Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson — and such songs as “Home By The Sea,” “Mama,” “Duchess,” “Carpet Crawlers,” “No Son Of Mine” and “Turn It On Again.”

It will include the band’s iconic 1987 Wembley concert, which was previously released as a DVD only, as well as a 1980 show at London’s Lyceum. A 1978 and a 1992 performance at Knebworth also made the cut, plus a Paris Theater performance from the ’70s.

Fans can preorder the set here.

