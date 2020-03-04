Genesis announces The Last Domino? UK reunion tour

Genesis in 2007; Darryl James/Getty Images

Genesis in 2007; Darryl James/Getty ImagesYesterday's rumors are a fact this morning: Genesis will turn it on again with a brand-new U.K. tour this November.

The outing, dubbed The Last Domino?, apparently after the song on their 1986 Invisible Touch album, will see the trio of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks play a total of eight dates, beginning November 23 in Liverpool and wrapping December 11 in Glasgow, Scotland, including two dates at London's O2 arena.

The band, which hasn't played together since 2007, announced the news on their socials and on their official website.

No info yet by way of ticket information, other than that they go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 9:00 a.m. We're assuming that's U.K. time.

Genesis appeared to hint at the reunion Tuesday by posting an archival photo of Collins, Rutherford and Banks on the group's official Instagram page, along with the caption, "And then there were three…"

In the years since Genesis' last outing, Collins has experienced a variety of health issues that prompted him to retire from the road from 2011. He returned to touring as a solo artist in 2017, although he no longer plays the drums.

In an August 2018 Rolling Stone interview, Phil said he'd be open to reuniting with Genesis, but said if the band did tour again, he'd want his teenage son, Nic, to handle the drumming duties. Nic's been playing drums with his dad's solo touring group. There's no word yet on whether that'll be the case.

