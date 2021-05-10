Genesis expands upcoming North American tour by adding extra dates in Philadelphia, Boston

Credit: Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin

Genesis keeps expanding the recently announced North American leg of its The Last Domino? tour by continuing to add second shows to cities that the band already is scheduled to visit.

The latest additions to the trek are shows on December 3 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and December 16 at TD Garden in Boston.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info about tickets and VIP packages, visit Genesis-Music.com.

Genesis also has previously announced concerts at those venues on December 2 and December 15, respectively. The new gigs will be the last shows added in those cities for this tour. The December 16 concert now is the final date listed for the trek.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers also recently added second shows in Chicago on November 16, Montreal on November 23 and New York City on December 6.

As previously reported, the fall trek will mark the first time that Genesis has played the U.S. and Canada since its 2007 Turn It On Again tour. The band will feature its classic trio lineup of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, joined by Collins’ son Nic on drums and the group’s longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

The Last Domino? tour will kick off with an Ireland and U.K. leg getting underway with a September 15-16 stand in Dublin and winding down with a three-date London engagement, October 11-13.

Here are all the current North American dates:

11/15 — Chicago, IL, United Center

11/16 — Chicago, IL, United Center

11/18 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

11/20 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

11/22 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Centre Bell

11/23 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Centre Bell

11/25 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

11/27 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

11/29 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/30 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/2 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

12/3 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

12/5 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12/6 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12/8 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

12/10 — Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

12/13 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

12/15 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

12/16 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

