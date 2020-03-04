Genesis Is Going Back On Tour!

It’s true…we’re so psyched. Genesis has announced a reunion tour!! It’ll be Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. Before announcing the U.K. dates, the band’s Instagram page posted an older picture of them with the caption, “And then there were three.” The tour kicks off in November. They’re doing 8- dates in the U.K. This will be their first time performing together since 2007. There’s no word who’ll be drumming. Phil can’t do it anymore due to health issues. But he did say once that he’d be open to a Genesis reunion if his son Nic took his place. Plus, we’re all waiting for the announcement of a USA tour!!