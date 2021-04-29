Genesis Is Going On Tour!!!!

There have been rumors about this for ages! Genesis is doing a North American Tour this fall! It’s their first tour in North America in 14 years! Looks like I need to plan a road trip since they aren’t coming anywhere near South Florida!

Here are all of the new North American dates:

11/15 — Chicago, IL, United Center

11/18 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

11/20 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

11/22 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Centre Bell

11/25 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

11/27 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

11/29 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/30 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/2 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

12/5 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12/8 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

12/10 — Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

12/13 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

12/15 — Boston, MA, TD Garden