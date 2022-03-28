Genesis plays “last show” ever, with original frontman Peter Gabriel in attendance

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Genesis brought its The Last Domino? farewell tour to a close on Saturday night with a concert at London’s O2 Arena, during which singer Phil Collins announced it would be the band’s last ever.

According to Rolling Stone, Collins addressed the audience early on in the concert and said, “Tonight is a very special night…It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis.” He added, jokingly, “After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.”

Collins also revealed that original Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, who left the group in 1975, was in attendance.

“I think Peter’s here tonight,” Phil declared at one point during the show, BestClassicBands.com reports. “Peter Gabriel, ladies and gentlemen…Let’s hear it. I don’t know where he is. Maybe he’s the one shouting for [the 1972 Genesis song] ‘Supper’s Ready.'”

Rolling Stone reports that the event featured the same 23-song set that Genesis had played at nearly every show on the tour, which kicked off with a fall 2021 U.K. leg and also visited North America and mainland Europe.

The World of Genesis fan site tweeted a photo of Gabriel and Collins backstage at the show.

The concert’s final song was a rendition of the 1974 tune “The Carpet Crawlers.” You can check out fan-shot video of the performance on YouTube.

As previously reported, Genesis’ The Last Domino? tour featured the band’s classic trio lineup of Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford reuniting to perform for the first time since 2007. Collins, who was unable to play drums on the trek due to recent health issues, was replaced behind the kit by his 20-year-old son Nic. Longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer also took part in the outing.

Here’s the concert’s full set list:

“Behind the Lines”/”Duke’s End”

“Turn It On Again”

“Mama”

“Land of Confusion”

“Home by the Sea”

“Second Home by the Sea”

“Fading Lights”

“The Cinema Show”

“Afterglow”

“That’s All”

“The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway”

“Follow You Follow Me”

“Duchess”

“No Son of Mine”

“Firth of Fifth”

“I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

“Domino”

“Throwing It All Away”

“Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”

“Invisible Touch”

Encore:

“I Can’t Dance”

“Dancing with the Moonlit Knight”

“The Carpet Crawlers”

