Genesis postpones reunion tour again; trek now scheduled for the fall

Credit: Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin

Genesis‘ The Last Domino? Tour of the U.K. and Ireland, which originally was supposed take place in late 2020, then was pushed back to April of this year, has been postponed again because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion trek, which will be the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ first tour since 2007, now is mapped out from a September 15-16 stand in Dublin through an October 11-13 engagement in London.

In announcing the new dates, Genesis posted a brief statement on their Facebook page that reads, “We’re ready, but the world isn’t…yet!” The band also has posted a teaser trailer for the tour on its YouTube channel.

Tickets for the rescheduled concerts are available via Genesis-Music.com. Previously purchased tickets are still valid, and those who bought them will be contacted by their ticket agent regarding updated details.

As previously reported, the trek will feature Genesis’ classic trio lineup of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, joined by Collins’ son Nic on drums and the group’s longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.