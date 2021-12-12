Genesis’ The Last Domino? tour aims to please every level of fandom

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Founded in 1969, Genesis has fans that range from those who discovered them in their early Peter Gabriel prog-rock years, to those who came onboard in their ’80s pop era. Since Genesis’ current The Last Domino? tour will reportedly be their last, it’s been crafted to please all segments of the band’s fandom.

The band’s Friday show at the shiny new UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. saw Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks — ably assisted by longtime tour guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer, two backup singers and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic on drums — take fans through every era of their career in a masterful display of musicianship, accompanied by stunning visuals and lights.

Collins, who for medical reasons has been performing seated, still played the part of the ringmaster, introducing songs, cracking jokes and encouraging audience participation. His insistence on calling Elmont, N.Y. “Elwood” became a running joke. While some songs were slowed down to accommodate him, his voice seemed to get stronger as the night progressed.

Faced with the daunting task of handling his dad’s complex and strenuous drum parts, Nic Collins passed with flying colors, earning wild, sustained cheers and applause from the crowd.

Fans of Genesis’ pop era cheered for the hits, from their sole U.S. number one — “Invisible Touch” — to “That’s All,” “Follow You, Follow Me,” “Throwing It All Away” and early ’90s singles like “No Son of Mine.” 1986’s “Land of Confusion” is, sadly, still timely, and album cuts like “Mama,” “Home by the Sea” and “Domino” still rock.

Meanwhile, instrumental showcases like “Duke’s End,” “The Cinema Show” and “Firth of Fifth,” snippets of fan favorites like “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” and full performances of deep cuts like “Duchess” and “Afterglow” were warmly received by old-school fans.

If this truly is Genesis’ final go-round, The Last Domino? did its best to keep all the customers satisfied.

