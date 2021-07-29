Genesis to release ‘The Last Domino?’ compilation in November as companion to band’s upcoming tour

Rhino

With Genesis preparing to kick off its The Last Domino? Tour soon, the band has announced plans to release a new companion compilation that will coincide with the launch of the North American leg of the trek.

The 27-track collection, titled The Last Domino?, will be released on November 19, four days after the North American out begins in Chicago.

The compilation, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a two-CD set or a four-LP 180-gram-vinyl package.

The Last Domino?‘s track list features songs spanning from 1973’s Selling England by the Pound album, which featured original frontman Peter Gabriel, through 1991’s We Can’t Dance, the last studio effort released by the group’s classic — and current — trio lineup of Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.

The band is planning to play the majority of songs featured on The Last Domino? on its upcoming tour. Familiar Genesis tunes featured on the retrospective include “Turn It On Again,” “Land of Confusion,” “Hold On My Heart,” “That’s All,” “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” “In Too Deep,” “Follow You Follow Me,” “Throwing It All Away,” “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” “Invisible Touch,” “I Can’t Dance,” and “Abacab.”

The four-LP version of the compilation will feature hardback gatefold book-style packaging, and will include rare and unseen archival images of the band, as well as photos taken during rehearsals for the new tour.

The Last Domino? Tour kicks with a series of shows in Ireland and the U.K. in September and October. The North American trek is plotted out from a November 15-16 stand in Chicago through a December 15-16 engagement in Boston. Check out all the dates at Genesis-Music.com.

Here’s the full The Last Domino? track list:

CD 1

“Dukes End”

“Turn It On Again”

“Mama”

“Land of Confusion”

“Home by the Sea”

“Second Home by the Sea”

“Fading Lights”

“The Cinema Show”

“Afterglow”

“Hold On My Heart”

“Jesus He Knows Me”

“That’s All”

“The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway”

“In Too Deep”

“Follow You Follow Me”

CD 2

“Duchess”

“No Son of Mine”

“Firth of Fifth”

“I Know What I Like”

“Domino Medley”

“Throwing It All Away”

“Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”

“Invisible Touch”

“I Can’t Dance”

“Dancing with the Moonlight Knight”

“Carpet Crawlers”

“Abacab”

