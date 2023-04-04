George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic hint at final tour

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Are George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic ready to give up the road? Well, the answer may be yes, based on what they are calling their just-announced tour.

Dubbed the Just For The Funk Of It Final Tour?!?, the trek, featuring special guests Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr., kicks off July 27 in Reno, Nevada, and wraps August 26 in Louisville, Kentucky, although they have also confirmed a November 25 concert in Oakland, California.

The band hasn’t officially come out and said this is the final tour, and based on the question marks in the title it may just be a tease. The trek comes four years after Clinton launched what he claimed would be his last tour, before coming out of retirement in 2022. A complete list of cities and dates can be found on Clinton’s Instagram page.

