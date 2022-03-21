George Clinton comes out of retirement for new tour with Parliament Funkadelic

Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Godfather of Funk is not quite ready for retirement! George Clinton is hitting the road with Parliament Funkadelic this summer for the One Nation Under a Groove tour.

The trek, back by popular demand, will make stops across the country beginning June 15 at New York’s Summerstage in Central Park, and wrapping in Napa, California, on August 21.

Various special guests from the funk and jam world will join George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, including The Motet, Dopapod, and The Pimps of Joytime. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Floozies and more will also join as special guests on select dates.

Clinton had previously announced his retirement in 2018 and the 2019 One Nation Under a Groove tour was thought to be his last.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public Friday, March 25, at 12 p.m. ET at OneNationUnderaGrooveTour.com. The presale begins Wednesday, March 23.

