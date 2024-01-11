George Clinton Getting Star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is getting funky.

George Clinton, who founded Parliament-Funkadelic in a Plainfield barbershop, is getting his star on the famous Los Angeles strip on Friday, January 19.

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and performer Janie Bradford will speak at the ceremony.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced the news saying, “George Clinton is an American treasure. As one of the foremost innovators of Funk, Clinton is the mastermind behind the legendary Parliament/Funkadelic (P-Funk), creating a uniquely identifiable and timeless art that has lifted Funk to an internationally recognized and respected form of music.”

What do you listen to when you want to get funky?