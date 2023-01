Silver fox George Clooney has been crowned by Brits the world’s ‘Sexiest Grey’ according to new research.

The actor, 61, who has been rocking the look since 2009, beat fellow stars Idris Elba, 50, Helen Mirren, 77 and Jamie-Lee Curtis, 64, to the top spot.

And it seems Brits are now embracing their greys, with a third of over 40s admitting that natural grey hair is more attractive than dyed locks.

(DailyMail)