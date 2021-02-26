George Clooney And Julia Roberts Return To The Big Screen In New Rom-Com

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are returning to the big screen for the fifth time together. According to Variety, the longtime friends will star in the rom-com “Ticket to Paradise,” with filming set to begin later this year. Reportedly the two will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. Clooney and Roberts have appeared together in “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and most recently in 2016’s “Money Monster.” Which is your favorite pairing of movie stars who have appeared together multiple times?