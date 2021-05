George Clooney has joined Omaze fundraisers, where you can donate to his charity for a chance to win a trip to Lake Como, Italy to hang out with him and his wife Amal. He dropped the details in a video where he pretends that he got stuck at some regular guy’s house when stay-at-home orders hit last year. George thinks they hit it off great, but the other guy disagrees! He’s especially annoyed by George’s love for Brad Pitt! Too funny.