George Harrison’s 1970 album ‘All Things Must Pass’ back in top 10 of ‘Billboard’ 200 after reissue’s release

Capitol Records/UMe

George Harrison‘s classic 1970 solo album All Things Must Pass, which spent seven straight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 after its original release, has returned to the top 10 of the chart for the first time in over half a century following the recent release of its 50th anniversary reissue collections.

All Things Must Pass reenters the chart at #7 after earning 32,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., 28,000 of which were from album sales, during MRC Data’s most recent tracking week, which ended August 12.

All Things Must Pass was Harrison’s third solo album and his first following The Beatles‘ breakup. Released in November 1970 as a three-disc set, the album debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and sat at #1 from January 2 to February 13, 1971. The last time All Things Must Pass was in the top 10 of the chart was on March 27, 1971, when it held the #9 spot.

The album featured two top-10 hits: The chart-topping double-sided single “My Sweet Lord”/”Isn’t It a Pity,” and “What Is Life,” which peaked at #10.

The All Things Must Pass reissue was released on August 6 in a variety of formats and configurations. They include a Super Deluxe box set version featuring either eight vinyl LPs or five CDs and Blu-ray-audio disc, all of which offer a new mix of the original 23-track album, plus dozens of demos, outtakes and studio jams. Forty-two of the tracks were previously unreleased.

The last time that Harrison had an album in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 was 1988, when Cloud Nine reached #8 on the tally.

George died from complications of lung cancer in November 2001. He was 58.

