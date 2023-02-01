George Harrison’s sister Louise, who helped The Beatles get their break in America, dies at age 91

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Louise Harrison, the older sister of George Harrison who has been credited with helping The Beatles break in America, passed away Sunday at an assisted living facility in Florida, The Mirror reports. She was 91.

The news was revealed on Harrison’s Facebook page, where friends, including Marty Scott, a member of Beatles tribute group Liverpool Legend, wrote that Louise died “painlessly and peacefully.”

Louise moved to the U.S. with her first husband in the 1950s, and she helped promote The Beatles in the U.S. as they were just starting out. She’d contact radio and TV stations trying to get them a break, which finally happened when an Illinois radio station played “From Me To You” in 1963.

It would only be a matter of months before they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, which helped propel them to stardom.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.