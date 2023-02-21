George Harrison’s son: New solo catalog deal means “custom limited vinyl,” “deepest of dives into our archives”

Dark Horse/BMG

George Harrison‘s solo albums will now be available via a partnership with his Dark Horse Records label and BMG, the company that in 2022 signed on to administer the late Beatle‘s song catalog.

George’s son, Dhani Harrison, says in a statement, “22 years since his passing, for what would have been his 80th birthday, I am overjoyed to announce that we are bringing my father’s music catalogue back home to Dark Horse Records, the company he started back in 1974.”

Dhani went on to tease that “the finest of packages,” “the deepest of dives into our archives” and “all the custom limited vinyl that we can get away with” will be coming as a result of the deal.

To mark the occasion, George’s entire back catalog is now available in Dolby Atmos surround sound for the first time, exclusively on Apple Music. “Happy 80th Dad!!! We love you always,” Dhani concludes.

February 25 will mark the 80th anniversary of George’s birth.

Among the Harrison albums included in the deal are All Things Must Pass, Living in the Material World, Cloud Nine, the concert recording Live in Japan with Eric Clapton and George’s solo debut, Wonderwall Music.

