George Lucas Rumored To Take Back Control of ‘Star Wars’

Rumor has it George Lucas is about to take back control of Star Wars. The rumors began to fly after fans weren’t too happy with the way that Disney, who bought Lucas’s company over a decade ago, has been handling the stories from a galaxy far, far away. According to the rumors, Lucas is reportedly coming back in order to properly finish the trilogy the way that he envisioned the story to be told before he sold LucasFilm to Disney. Would you like to see George Lucas regain control or are you happy with the way Disney is telling the Star Wars saga?