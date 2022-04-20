George Michael documentary, his final work, to premiere in theaters this June

Trafalgar Releasing & Sony Music Entertainment

George Michael‘s final artistic statement, a documentary called George Michael Freedom Uncut, will debut in theaters worldwide on June 22.

The autobiographical documentary is narrated by the late star, who died in 2016. It focuses on the period after the release of his Faith album made him a global superstar, through the time following the release of his 1990 follow up Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1.

The film shows how, during that time, George fought for his artistic freedom, met his first love, Anselmo Feleppa, and lived through Feleppa’s death from an AIDS-related illness, as well as the loss of his mother.

The movie features “exclusive, personal archive footage,” as well as never-before-seen footage from George’s iconic video for “Freedom! ’90.” The supermodels who starred in that video, including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, appear in the documentary, as do Elton John, Stevie Wonder, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, Mary J. Blige, Tony Bennett and fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Freedom Uncut also features “timeless duets with George’s favorite artists,” and “explores how he influenced the cultural landscape,” according to a press release.

Starting April 27, you can find out where the film is playing, and buy tickets, at GeorgeMichaelFreedomUncut.com.

