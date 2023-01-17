George Michael’s estate denies they’ve approved of reported biopic

VERT ELZINGA/AFP via Getty Images

The estate of George Michael is denying a report from earlier this week that claimed a biopic on the late singer is in the works with their approval.

The report, initially posted in the Daily Mail, claimed the film was “in the final stages of development” with the backing of the singer’s estate. Theo James was reportedly the top contender to play the singer, who passed away in 2016. But now Michael’s estate is denying any involvement in the alleged project.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” read a statement from George Michael Entertainment. “On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

