George Michael's ex arrested after allegedly damaging late singer's mansion

Multiple outlets in the U.K. are reporting that police have arrested George Michael's ex-boyfriend on charges of aggravated criminal damage. He allegedly trashed the late singer's mansion, which is worth more than $6 million.

According to the U.K. tabloid The Sun, Fadi Fawaz was taken into custody Tuesday night. Authorities were called after neighbors saw a man on the roof of the London home.

"Officers attended and the man was no longer on the roof but inside the address, which had extensive damage," a police spokesman said in a statement to media. "Due to the damage inside the property the London Fire Brigade attended."

A neighbor told The Sun that water was gushing out of the mansion's front door.

Fawaz reportedly claimed he was making home improvements at the property. The former hairdresser has lived in the mansion since Michael passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.

According to The Sun, Michael didn't leave anything in his will to his ex-boyfriend, nor does Michael's family reportedly want Fawaz living in the mansion. The 46-year-old has refused to leave, allegedly claiming he'd only exit "in a box."

Fawaz is the person who discovered Michael's body. While there was unfounded speculation that linked Fawaz to Michael's death, law enforcement treated it as "unsuspicious." The cause of death was determined to be from natural causes primarily due to heart-related issues.

