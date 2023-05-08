George Michael’s family “incredibly proud” of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

George Michael is set to be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and the singer’s family is honored that he’s being recognized.

“We are incredibly proud to learn that George will be officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year,” read a post on the official George Michael Instagram page, adding, “he would have been honoured to be included in such esteemed company.”

The statement went on to “congratulate the other legendary inductees,” which includes The Spinners, Sheryl Crow and Kate Bush.

Michael led the Hall of Fame fan vote before the official announcement, and the post went on to thank “all of the wonderful fans and those who voted every day for George, thank you for your continued and loyal support.”

The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this year, with the event going down November 3.

