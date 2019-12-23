George Michael's family thanks fans for their support of "his beautiful music"

Andrew Macpherson

Andrew MacphersonAfter a year that's seen Wham!'s holiday classic "Last Christmas" hit the Billboard Top 20 for the first time, and a movie that celebrates George Michael's music hit theaters, the late singer's family has posted a special message of thanks to his fans.

"We have come full circle again and Christmas time (and the holidays), are upon us once more," the family writes. "I think we as a family...have come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music."

"Yog" is the pet name George's family had for him.

The message continues, "We know how much his lyrics can offer support when things are tough and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well…All your kind words are really good to hear and we know you have always known his true heart."

The family then thanks fans for "embracing and supporting the Last Christmas movie," which is named after the Wham! hit and features a soundtrack made up exclusively of Wham! and George Michael hits. It also includes a never-before-heard unreleased song that George recorded before he died.

"Everyone has been working so hard to bring you his music," they continue. "The movie is going to be there to celebrate and remember Yog and his music well into the future…and we thank everyone whose efforts brought his music to you."

The message concludes, "'Take Care' he says from up there in the stars...Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and celebrations to you all -- we send our best from here in London!"

George Michael died on Christmas Day of 2016.

