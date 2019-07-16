George Michael's life and music inspires new touring show

ICM Partners

He may no longer be with us, but George Michael and his contributions to music will be celebrated with a new touring production.

The production will be called The Life and Music of George Michael, and will launch in North America and internationally between 2020 and 2021. In a statement, one of the agents representing the show says that they "anticipate a huge response to what will be a high-class and robust production celebrating this iconic artist."

No details are available so far about this particular show, but the same team produced a similar show called The Simon and Garfunkel Story, which toured North America last year. That production uses state-of-the-art video projection, original film footage and a live band to recreate all the duo's hits; there are also two singers onstage playing Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

The Michael show will feature songs from George's solo career, as well as his hits with Wham! -- including "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper" and more. A promotional poster says it will "capture the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time."

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016. He was 53.

