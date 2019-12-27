George Michael's sister dies on Christmas day, three years to the day after her brother's death

Melanie Panayiotou in 1986; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Melanie Panayiotou in 1986; Dave Hogan/Getty ImagesIn a tragic coincidence, Billboard reports that George Michael's sister, Melanie Panayiotou, passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 55. Michael himself died on Christmas Day 2016 at age 53.

In a statement to Billboard, Michael's family said, "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment."

In a statement to the BBC, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed Melanie Panayiotou's death, noting, "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 1935 hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police."

Melanie and George are survived by their father, Jack, and their older sister Yioda, 57. Their mother, Lesley, died in 1997.

Melanie signed the letter from George's family that was posted on his official website on December 23, thanking fans for all their support and saying how pleased they were that the holiday rom com Last Christmas -- which was based on the classic Wham! hit and features theirs and George's music exclusively -- is in theaters.

