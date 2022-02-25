George Thorogood and the Destroyers releasing compilation of band’s original songs in April

UMe

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are known for recording memorable versions of other artists’ tunes, but frontman George Thorogood has written plenty of memorable songs as well. It’s those originals that are the focus of a new compilation titled, aptly, The Original George Thorogood, that’s due out April 15.

The album, which you can pre-order now, will be available on CD, via digital formats, and as a two-LP vinyl set, including a standard black-vinyl version and a limited-edition translucent-orange-vinyl collection.

The CD and digital versions of The Original George Thorogood feature 14 tracks, while the vinyl editions boast 11 songs. All versions include such classic Thorogood tunes as “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “Born to Be Bad,” “If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave)” and “You Talk Too Much,” as well as the previously unreleased track “Back in the U.S.A.”

“It’s easy to write a song, difficult to write a good song, and even harder to write a great song,” says Thorogood. “It strikes home that I have the ability to write some pretty great songs, and there’s a real sense of achievement to that.”

George adds about the compilation, “We’ve been playing a lot of these songs for a long time, and some haven’t been performed live at all. I hope fans are surprised by the ones they’ve never heard before.”

This year, Thorogood and the Destroyers launched the Good to Be Bad: 45 Years of Rock Tour, which resumes on April 29 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The band also will be supporting Sammy Hagar & the Circle on the Crazy Times! trek, which includes a variety of dates in June, August and September. Check out a full list of shows at GeorgeThorogood.com.

Here’s The Original George Thorogood‘s full track list:

“Bad to the Bone”

“I Drink Alone”

“Gear Jammer”

“Born to Be Bad”

“If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave)”

“Back in the U.S.A.”*

“Rock and Roll Man”

“You Talk Too Much”

“Miss Luann”

“Back to Wentzville”**

“Rock and Roll Christmas”

“Oklahoma Sweetheart”

“Woman with the Blues”**

“I Really Like Girls”**

* = previously unreleased

** = on CD and digital versions only.

