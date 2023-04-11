George Thorogood cancels tour to deal with “serious medical condition”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

George Thorogood and the Destroyers have canceled their upcoming tour as Thorogood deals with some health issues.

“George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing,” the band shares. “You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear, but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back.”

They add, “We’ll keep you updated as we know more.”

The tour of the U.S. and Canada was supposed to kick off April 27 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wrap May 21 in Big Flats, New York. Fans who have tickets will be receiving refunds for the canceled dates.

