George Thorogood encourages fans to buy special Destroyers t-shirt to aid ovarian cancer research

George Thorogood recently launched a special promotion to raise funds for the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research, a charity that the veteran rocker helped establish recently with the TJ Martell Foundation in honor of his late wife, Marla, who died of the disease last year.

As previously reported, in support of the charity, Thorogood and his band, The Destroyers, are selling a limited-edition t-shirt featuring the group’s logo in the color teal, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund. Teal is the official color of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, which is September.

Thorogood tells ABC Audio that even if his wife hadn’t been stricken with ovarian cancer, he and The Destroyers likely would help a charity like the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund, since the group has made it a priority over the years to support various philanthropic organizations, including The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and certain homeless charities.

“There’s only so many people you can help support,” George notes. “But…whether you were hit with these diseases or hit with homeless things, it’s a problem that affects all of us.”

Thorogood maintains that while some may consider the concept of “we’re all in this together” corny, “we are…It’s why everybody’s wearing a mask…I mean, [you’re not] just wearing a mask so you won’t get sick. You’ve got to do it to help your fellow person.”



Meanwhile, fans who purchase the t-shirt supporting the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research will be entered into a contest where they’ll have a chance to win an exclusive Zoom chat with Thorogood. A video featuring George and his daughter, Rio, sharing details about the promotion has been posted on Thorogood’s official YouTube channel.

You also can donate directly to the fund here.

