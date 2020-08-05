George Thorogood launches promotion to benefit cancer research charity honoring his late wife

Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan

George Thorogood recently established the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research as a way to honor his late wife, Marla, who died of the disease last year.

To raise money for the charity, the veteran rocker has launched a special fan promotion that will run through the end of September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. A limited-edition t-shirt featuring the logo of George’s band The Destroyers in the color teal is being sold online, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund.

Fans purchasing a shirt will receive a code giving them exclusive access to special Thorogood content and more.

Starting September 1, fans who have bought the special t-shirt will be asked to post photos of themselves wearing the shirt on their social media accounts while using hashtags provided by Thorogood’s team. One person who posts a pic will be chosen randomly to win a virtual visit from George, during which he’ll treat the winner to a private acoustic performance and Q&A session. Check out the contest’s full rules at GeorgeThorogood.com.

“I am dedicated to supporting ovarian cancer awareness, education and research that will lead to providing screenings and educating more women about this disease,” says Thorogood. “It is important for women to get annual exams and take charge of their health. My daughter and I want to do what we can to save lives.”

Thorogood and his wife were married for 34 years before her untimely passing, and they have one daughter together, Rio.

Proceeds raised for the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund will be overseen by the T.J. Martell Foundation’s ovarian cancer research program.

