George Thorogood on getting to release compilation of original songs: “I’m still pinching myself”

On Friday, George Thorogood and the Destroyers released a compilation called The Original George Thorogood that focuses on some of the memorable songs written by the beloved roots-rock band’s frontman.

Early in their career, Thorogood and the Destroyers became well-known for recording excellent versions of other artists’ songs, including revved-up renditions of John Lee Hooker‘s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” Hank Williams‘ “Move It on Over” and Bo Diddley‘s “Who Do You Love,” and George Thorogood tells ABC Audio that may have led to his group being pigeonholed as a cover band.

George says he remembers that years ago he was being interviewed by his friend Bob Costas, who asked him, “How come you don’t do any originals? You only do covers,” which bothered Thorogood, since he actually had written many of his band’s biggest hits.

“I said, ‘Why does everybody say that?…Don’t they know I’ve written some songs?” Thorogood recalls. “I said, ‘Why can’t we get an album that has all those on it, and maybe one or two new ones?'”

George’s long-hope-for compilation finally became a reality when Capitol Records approached Thorogood’s manager and told him they wanted to release an album’s of his original songs.

“You could’ve knocked me over with a feather,” Geoge says, adding, “I’m still pinching myself.”

The Original George Thorogood includes such classic tunes as “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “Born to Be Bad,” “If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave)” and “You Talk Too Much,” as well as a previously unreleased track called “Back in the U.S.A.“

The album is available on CD, via digital formats, and as a two-LP vinyl set pressed on either standard black vinyl or limited-edition orange vinyl.

Here’s The Original George Thorogood‘s full track list:

“Bad to the Bone”

“I Drink Alone”

“Gear Jammer”

“Born to Be Bad”

“If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave)”

“Back in the U.S.A.”*

“Rock and Roll Man”

“You Talk Too Much”

“Miss Luann”

“Back to Wentzville”**

“Rock and Roll Christmas”

“Oklahoma Sweetheart”

“Woman with the Blues”**

“I Really Like Girls”**

* = previously unreleased

** = on CD and digital versions only.

