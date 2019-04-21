George & Weezy Are Coming Back To Prime Time!

Oh my gosh I am so excited!! I LOVE The Jeffersons!!! George Jefferson is for sure one of my absolute favorites on TV!

And TWO legendary sitcoms will come back to prime time for one night only – All In The Family and The Jeffersons

The live 90-minute event will recreate two classic episodes. Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker. Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will portray George and Louise Jefferson. Oh My Gosh this is going to be FANTASTIC!!!!!

The shows will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and the creator of both programs, Norman Lear.

The broadcast comes to ABC on May 22nd.

What is your favorite classic sitcom?