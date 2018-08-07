There is a pot of gold at the end of one Florida student’s rainbow.

Georgetown University is also going to help the gay teen who was kicked out of his Jacksonville home by his family because he did not mirror their religious beliefs.

Last February Seth Owen said his Southern Baptist family gave him an ultimatum that he attend their church or get out.

The 18-year-old valedictorian had been accepted to Georgetown but needed help to get there without his family’s support.

His story went viral and more than $140-thousand was donated to his GoFundMe page.

But, he was still short $20-thousand.

Georgetown is now lowering his out-of-pocket contribution to nothing.

Owen issued a statement thanking the public and Georgetown.

Seth Owen, who endured gay conversion therapy, will be attending Georgetown University this fall thanks to a GoFundMe campaign. https://t.co/ksIdndWNrH — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 2, 2018

He said he hopes to use the GoFundMe account set up by his biology teacher to create scholarships for others in his situation.

The post Georgetown Lowers Tuition So Gay Florida Teen Disowned by Family Can Attend appeared first on 850 WFTL.