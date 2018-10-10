A Georgia man says he had the police called on him because he was “BWB,” babysitting while black.

Corey Lewis runs a youth mentor program in Cobb County, Georgia.

He was babysitting two white children Saturday, ages six and ten, when a woman came up to him at Walmart saying she called the police.

Lewis says the woman later followed him around and into his neighborhood. Then a police officer showed up.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS:

In a video recorded at the scene, the officer says he was just called to make sure the kids were OK. The children’s parents later told police Lewis is a friend of the family.

The post Georgia Man Says Police Were Called Because he was “Babysitting While Black” appeared first on 850 WFTL.