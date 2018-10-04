Gerber Is Looking for Their Next Spokesbaby!

If you are a parent it’s likely you enjoy sharing photos of your little one on social media and now one of those photos could land your child as the next face of Gerber! Between October 1st and the 20th parents and guardians can post a recent photo of their child on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018. The only stipulation is the child cannot be older than 4-years-old. The winning Gerber baby will be making waves on all of the company’s social media accounts and the family will be awarded $50,000. Hey, that’s a good chunk of change for a college fund, right?! Do you post pics of your kids on social media? Is there such a thing as oversharing?

Ready to enter your baby? Click here!