Get A Hero Action Figure Of Yourself!

Hasbro partnered with a 3-D printing company to make it happen, and they’ll start selling them this fall. So it sounds like they’re trying to get them out for Christmas.

They’re calling it their “Selfie Series,” and each one costs $60. You just send them a selfie, and they put your face on the action figure of your choice.

They’re doing it with a bunch of different movie and TV franchises. The ones they’ve announced so far are “Star Wars”, “Ghostbusters”, “G.I. Joe”, “Power Rangers”, and Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Black Widow.

They’re not doing pre-orders yet, but you can sign up to be notified at HasbroPulse.com.

