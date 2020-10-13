Get an Extra 20% on Amazon’s Prime Day!

Amazon’s Prime Day has officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with deals on thousands of items. It’s a great way to save money on gifts (even for yourself), but there may be a way to save even more.

While some items are up to 50% off of their regular prices, checking out Amazon Warehouse could save you an extra 20%. Amazon Warehouse has year-round savings, so be sure to check if you can find an even better bargain.

Amazon’s Prime Day is actually going for 48 hours. So if you’re wanting to get a head start on holiday shopping, you’ve got an extra day! It was originally slated for July, but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Savings for Prime Day are available to those who have Amazon Prime accounts. You can easily sign up on Amazon’s site.

Are you buying anything on Prime Day? Have you already gotten a head start on holiday shopping?