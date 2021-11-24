Get Back Starts Tomorrow

Director Peter Jackson’s three-part docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back”, hits Disney+ tomorrow. Walt Disney Studios posted a restored clip of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, performing “Get Back” on a London rooftop. You may not know, but instead of George playing lead guitar, this time it’s John. (There’s also “the fifth Beatle”, Billy Preston, playing keyboards.) Instant Beatles Knowledge: This docuseries will include never-before-seen, restored footage of film that was shot in 1969. Some was used for the 1970 film, “Let It Be”. Originally their idea back then was to write 14 new songs to perform live, but tensions within the band derailed those plans. Cameras were rolling during what would soon be the break up of the band. They would work things out and return to the studio to record their last album, “Abbey Road”. “Let It Be” was shelved and not released until after the break up. It was also the only Beatle album not produced by George Martin. The new series shows that the band had many more enjoyable moments working on the project than originally told. #GetBack, #TheBeatles