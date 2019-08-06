Get first look at "The Kelly Clarkson Show" before its September debut

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversalWith about a month to go before The Kelly Clarkson Show makes its TV debut, we’re getting our first look at the daytime talk show.

ETCanada has a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the singer's new hosting gig. We see shots of her filming the first-ever episode in front of a live studio audience, interviewing a couple about their dating life and even facilitating a marriage proposal between two audience members.

In addition, Kelly talks about using the show as a platform to shine a light on charity organizations both in L.A. and across the country.

“Let’s be real, there’s always been a Kelly Clarkson Show, it’s just now on TV,” she jokes at the end of the video.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Monday, September 9 on NBC.

