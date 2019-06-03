GET IN MY MOUTH! IHOP Introduces The Big IHOP Pancake Burger!!!!

IHOP has introduced new burgers to their menu which may seem to be the reason behind the proposed name change to IHOB.

The new steakburgers are made with Black Angus beef and are called the Big IHOP Pancake Burger, Garlic Butter Butter, and the Loaded Philly Burger.

The burger getting all the buzz as you can expect is the Pancake Burger that features steakburger patties, bacon, cheese, and a pancake that’ll cost you about $10.29.

All three burgers are available at participating IHOP locations for a limited time so hurry and try them.

Do you think IHOP should just stick to pancakes? Which of the three burgers are you more likely to try? I’m gonna try all of them!