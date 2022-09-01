Get on your feet … and order Gloria Estefan’s new Barbie Doll

Courtsey Mattel

Gloria Estefan is 65 today, and she’s getting a doll for her birthday.

To mark her milestone birthday, Mattel has introduced the Gloria Estefan Barbie® Doll, dressed in an outfit based on the one Gloria wore in her 1989 video for “Get On Your Feet.” The Gloria Barbie wears a black jacket with gold detailing and lace sleeves, a leopard belt with a gold waist chain and thigh-high boots.

Gloria tells E! Online that her look in the video, especially her “torero,” or bullfighter-style jacket, was inspired by her grandfather, who was from Spain. She also wanted to have Moroccan touches to honor that side of husband Emilio Estefan’s family. She tells E!, “It’s just one of my favorite looks that I’ve ever had.”

In a statement, Gloria says of the doll’s outfit, “When designing my Barbie with the team, I wanted to ensure I was staying true to my multicultural roots – and I believe we did just that.”

Gloria tells E! that of all the honors she’s ever received, having a Barbie is “a big one for me,” adding, “I played with Barbies since I was a little girl.”

You can buy the doll at Target, Amazon, Walmart and at MattelCreations.com.

As part of the partnership, the Barbie® brand is also supporting two arts programs in the Philadelphia area: Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos and the Esperanza Arts Center. The programs help fund private music lessons for young people, and train them in arts production and administration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.