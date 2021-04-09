Get Out Of The Way!

You may not be a golf fan, but what happened at The Masters yesterday was pretty funny (because no one was hurt!) We have always wondered why lots of people don’t get hit by golf balls at all these events. Well, it happened yesterday. Rory McIlroy hit a shot and hit a spectator. That spectator happened to be his FATHER!! It wasn’t a good day for Rory. On top of hitting his dad, he shot 4-over par .

Justin Rose overcame two early bogeys to fire a seven-under 65 and grab the lead after the first round of The Masters. He had an eagle and seven birdies over an 11-hole stretch and leads Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama by 4-shots. Four others are tied at two-under. Jordan Spieth is at one-under and defending champ Dustin Johnson is at two-over.