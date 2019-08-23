Get Paid To Eat And Drink On A Super Yacht

If cruising on a mega yacht while getting paid to eat fine dining is on your bucket list, you should get ready to explain why. Cruise Croatia is offering one lucky person to board a luxury yacht for a 7-day food and wine cruise in 2020. The winner will stop at hideaways in Croatia and visit several wineries. On the cruise, the traveler will sample great cuisine that includes daily breakfast buffets and four-course lunches. To enter, you’ll have to write 300 words or less as to why you would be the best person for the job. Yes, you will get paid for your opinion as you supply reviews of the food and wine. Entries are due by September 4th. What would be your ultimate foodie trip?