Get Paid To RAGE! On The Road! Are You A Road Rager?

You know how some people are such maniacs that they seem like PROFESSIONAL ROAD RAGERS? Well, you can’t actually be a pro at it, but you CAN be paid for it.

The website VehicleFreak.com is looking for one angry driver to take part in a study examining road rage, and they’ll be paid $4,000 for their time.

Since there’s only one position available, you’ll have to be aggressive, confrontational, and reckless at pursuing the opportunity.

Here’s how it’ll work: The chosen road rager will be asked to take part in three, two-hour driving sessions per week over a month-long period. They’ll be put in various scenarios through a driving simulator, and their reactions will be monitored, alongside their heart rate and blood pressure.

The person will also be required to keep a road rage DIARY.

You can apply on their website through October 31st. You must be 25 . . . have at least one year of driving experience . . . and you’ll have to provide examples of your road rage experiences.

