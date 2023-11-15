Get Paid To Watch Hallmark Movies

BloomsyBox is offering a dream job for one lucky individual who likes to watch Christmas movies.

The winner of BloomsyBox’s Hallmark Christmas Movie Dream Job contest will receive a $2,000 cash prize along with two pairs of UGG Cozy Chenille Socks, two packs of Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa, and a 12-month BloomsyBox flower subscription.

The employee will be expected to rate 12 movies in 12 days based on five factors.

Apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe6ER7gPFqjJTVrAE2mllq0ms-8HJnuhWGhid1QqTpkQsglgA/viewform.

What’s your dream job?