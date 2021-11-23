Get Paid to Watch Holiday Movies!

Love holiday movies? Why not get paid to watch them!

Reviews.org is looking for their “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” to watch 25 holiday movies!

To help, the company is offering free streaming of services such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Even better? You could get hooked up with $25 hundred!

Sign up by December 3 for your chance to do this at Reviews.org!

Could you watch 25 holiday movies? What is your all-time favorite holiday film?